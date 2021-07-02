ALEA issues missing child alert for 2-year-old Mobile girl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 2-year-old Illy Reed.

According to a missing child alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Illy Reed was last seen around noon in Mobile on Wednesday.

Reed is described as having brown eyes and black hair and weighing about 40 pounds.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Illy Reed, please get in touch with the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or call 911.

