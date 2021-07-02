Brewbaker Tech student named Gatorade Alabama Girls Track & Field Player of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Brewbaker Tech student-athlete has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Alabama Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.

Senior Chanice Spicer is the first runner to be chosen from Brewbaker Tech, according to Gatorade.

This is her second Gatorade Alabama Girls Track & Field Player of the Year after getting last year’s award.

“Chanice has pure God-given talent,” said Derrick Evans, head coach at Brewbaker Tech. “As an athlete, she has a spirit of perseverance and an even stronger work ethic. It is her character that sets her apart from her peers and her determination that inspires those who know her on and off the track. Chanice has a bright future ahead of her.”

Spicer swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash at the Class 5A state meet this past season, leading the Rams to a second-place finish as a team. Her winning 400 clocked a personal-best of 53.87 seconds ranked No. 17 nationally under all conditions among 2021 prep competitors.

The senior’s personal-best times in the 100-meter dash at 11.48 seconds and the 200-meter dash at 23.44 seconds were the county’s No. 16 and No. 10 all-conditions clockings in 2021 and the 100 performance was the No. 1 wind-legal time in state history.

Spicer wrapped up her prep track career with 17 individual state titles for indoor and outdoor track.

She has maintained a a 4.22 GPA in the classroom and has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete on an athletic scholarship at the University of Alabama this fall.

Spicer is a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.

