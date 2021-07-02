Advertise
Chief: Female fatally shot in Camden

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMDEN, Ala. (WSFA) - Camden Police Chief Lucas Knight said there was a deadly shooting on Thursday.

Knight said they responded to the area of Bridgeport Road and Alabama 10 after getting a call around 5:45 p.m.

He said they found a female victim.

No suspects are in custody.

Knight said the State Bureau of Investigation is helping the investigation.

No other information was released.

