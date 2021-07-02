CrimeStoppers: Prattville theft suspects may be part of organized group

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The search has widened for three suspects wanted in a Prattville jewelry store theft.

According to CrimeStoppers, Prattville police say the wanted suspects are believed to be part of an organized group operating out of Phenix City and the Columbus, Georgia, community.

The Prattville theft took place in June. The three suspects are seen going into the store and redirecting the sales clerk to pull jewelry from the display cases. According to police, the man in the white T-shirt and black ball cap took a necklace from a display case. He then reportedly left the store, and the other two men followed.

The three left in a dark-colored GMC Envoy with tag number 46AY734, according to police.

Prattville police say these three men stole from a jewelry store on June 1, 2021. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Prattville police say similar crimes have been traced in multiple jurisdictions, including Montgomery. In these crimes, the offenders match the description of the three wanted suspects.

Anyone who can help identify these men is asked to call the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.