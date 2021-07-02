Faulkner adds former Trinity Presbyterian coach to football staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Trinity Presbyterian football coach Randy Ragsdale is making the jump back into coaching. This time at the college level.

Ragsdale is joining Rob Gray’s coaching staff at Faulkner where he will serve as the associate head coach.

Faulkner’s press release states Ragsdale will “largely focus on player development in his role at Faulkner.”

Ragsdale coached at Trinity for 28 years and won over 240 games with the Wildcats. His last season as Trinity’s head coach was 2016.

Ragsdale led the Wildcats to the 2003 AHSAA 4A state championship with a perfect 15-0 record.

Trinity reached the playoffs 25 of the 28 seasons when Ragsdale was the head coach.

Ragsdale was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Faulkner opens the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Southeastern University in Montgomery.

