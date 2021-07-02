Large water main break closes Montgomery street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A portion of Fernway Drive is closed after a water main break Thursday.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, the 3300 block of Fernway Drive is closed from Manchester Drive to Brentwood Drive.

Coleman said residents are safe and Montgomery Water Works has been notified. Residents whose homes were directly impacted by the break were asked by police not to return home until it’s fixed.

The entire neighborhood would be affected Coleman said. Crews are going to have to cut the water off.

There is no word on how long it will take for it to be fixed.

