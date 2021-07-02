Montgomery Public Schools to host teacher recruitment fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will host a teacher recruitment fair at the Eastdale Mall.

According to MPS, the recruitment fair will be held on July 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested applicants with a four-year regionally accredited degree are asked to bring their unofficial transcripts and their driver’s license. A human resource staff member will review these documents on-site.

MPS says it will cover some related costs for qualified applicants to obtain their alternative teaching certification. More information will be shared at the recruitment fair.

For more information, please get in touch with the Montgomery Public School System’s HR office.

