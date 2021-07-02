Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Montgomery Public Schools to host teacher recruitment fair

(FIle photo) Student working at their desk.
(FIle photo) Student working at their desk.(KOTA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools will host a teacher recruitment fair at the Eastdale Mall.

According to MPS, the recruitment fair will be held on July 8th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested applicants with a four-year regionally accredited degree are asked to bring their unofficial transcripts and their driver’s license. A human resource staff member will review these documents on-site.

MPS says it will cover some related costs for qualified applicants to obtain their alternative teaching certification. More information will be shared at the recruitment fair.

For more information, please get in touch with the Montgomery Public School System’s HR office.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerald Little was being sought by Fort Deposit police for shooting four people at a funeral,...
Fort Deposit shooting suspect captured in Montgomery
A water main break closed down a portion of Fernway Drive in Montgomery on July 1, 2021.
Huge water main break closes road in Montgomery neighborhood
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers
A major Illinois-based dairy cooperative has issued layoff notices that will effectively end...
Major dairy cooperative closing all its Alabama facilities
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people

Latest News

The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 2-year-old Illy...
ALEA issues missing child alert for 2-year-old Mobile girl
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
Holiday Weekend
Rain likely Friday, weekend forecast trends drier!
Chief: Female fatally shot in Camden