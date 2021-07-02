Rain today, drier for the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rare July cold front is currently pushing through the state, bringing rain with it. It won’t rain on you all day, but a handful of splashes are expected. Showers and storms will be much more widespread in the afternoon, and some storms could be stronger with gusty wind. The off-and-on rain will linger into the evening, but we could start to dry out around sunset; it will be a close call for Friday evening plans (like Montgomery’s Stars and Stripes Forever celebration).

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today (WSFA 12 News)

Drier air will move into Central Alabama tonight behind the cold front, making for a lovely holiday weekend. Showers will be spotty at best with a 20% chance of rain. Many will stay dry under mostly sunny skies, and humidity will be lower!

Holiday Weekend (WSFA 12 News)

The front will stall near South Alabama, so for those in our southern counties, scattered shower and storm activity are more of a possibility this weekend thanks to the close proximity of the frontal boundary.

7 Day (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered rain chances kick up again for everyone starting Monday. By Wednesday, our weather will depend on where Tropical Storm Elsa is...

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Elsa is full speed ahead towards the Lesser Antilles this morning. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center still keeps Elsa at tropical storm strength as it crosses the Caribbean and heads for the eastern Gulf or Florida. It could arrive to the Gulf by Monday night, so this storm will not be a threat to us over the holiday weekend, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on it. Check back for updates!

Tropical Storm Elsa track (WSFA 12 News)

