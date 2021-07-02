Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Rain today, drier for the weekend

By Lee Southwick
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A rare July cold front is currently pushing through the state, bringing rain with it. It won’t rain on you all day, but a handful of splashes are expected. Showers and storms will be much more widespread in the afternoon, and some storms could be stronger with gusty wind. The off-and-on rain will linger into the evening, but we could start to dry out around sunset; it will be a close call for Friday evening plans (like Montgomery’s Stars and Stripes Forever celebration).

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms today(WSFA 12 News)

Drier air will move into Central Alabama tonight behind the cold front, making for a lovely holiday weekend. Showers will be spotty at best with a 20% chance of rain. Many will stay dry under mostly sunny skies, and humidity will be lower!

Holiday Weekend
Holiday Weekend(WSFA 12 News)

The front will stall near South Alabama, so for those in our southern counties, scattered shower and storm activity are more of a possibility this weekend thanks to the close proximity of the frontal boundary.

7 Day
7 Day(WSFA 12 News)

Scattered rain chances kick up again for everyone starting Monday. By Wednesday, our weather will depend on where Tropical Storm Elsa is...

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Elsa is full speed ahead towards the Lesser Antilles this morning. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center still keeps Elsa at tropical storm strength as it crosses the Caribbean and heads for the eastern Gulf or Florida. It could arrive to the Gulf by Monday night, so this storm will not be a threat to us over the holiday weekend, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on it. Check back for updates!

Tropical Storm Elsa track
Tropical Storm Elsa track(WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerald Little was being sought by Fort Deposit police for shooting four people at a funeral,...
Fort Deposit shooting suspect captured in Montgomery
A water main break closed down a portion of Fernway Drive in Montgomery on July 1, 2021.
Huge water main break closes road in Montgomery neighborhood
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers
A major Illinois-based dairy cooperative has issued layoff notices that will effectively end...
Major dairy cooperative closing all its Alabama facilities
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people

Latest News

Holiday Weekend
Rain likely Friday, weekend forecast trends drier!
Josh Johnson's Thursday night forecast
Josh Johnson's Thursday night forecast
The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville
One of Alabama’s must-do’s is now open
Holiday Weekend Events Forecast
Holiday weekend events forecast