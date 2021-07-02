Woman arrested after gun fired into vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Amber Salum, 25, was arrested for the incident, which happened around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Capitol Parkway.

A motive is unclear and few other details about the shooting are known, as court documents were not yet available Friday afternoon.

Salum is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $7,500 bond.

