Woman arrested after gun fired into vehicle

Amber Salum, 25, has been arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in Montgomery on July 1, 2021.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Amber Salum, 25, was arrested for the incident, which happened around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Capitol Parkway.

A motive is unclear and few other details about the shooting are known, as court documents were not yet available Friday afternoon.

Salum is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $7,500 bond.

