Woman charged after knife used in $150 robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged in connection to a robbery that happened in June.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, Haliyah White, 24, was charged with first-degree robbery.

Coleman said the robbery took place around 11 a.m. June 17 in the 4500 block of Troy Highway.

According to a court affidavit, White used a knife against the victim to steal $150.

White was taken into custody Wednesday. She is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

