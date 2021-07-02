Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Woman charged after knife used in $150 robbery

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, Haliyah White, 24, was charged with...
According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, Haliyah White, 24, was charged with first-degree robbery.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged in connection to a robbery that happened in June.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, Haliyah White, 24, was charged with first-degree robbery.

Coleman said the robbery took place around 11 a.m. June 17 in the 4500 block of Troy Highway.

According to a court affidavit, White used a knife against the victim to steal $150.

White was taken into custody Wednesday. She is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A water main break closed down a portion of Fernway Drive in Montgomery on July 1, 2021.
Huge water main break closes road in Montgomery neighborhood
Jerald Little was being sought by Fort Deposit police for shooting four people at a funeral,...
Fort Deposit shooting suspect captured in Montgomery
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Lyndy Griggs sits quietly as her husband, Ernest Griggs, serenades her at a restaurant.
Alabama man serenades wife of 43 years to restaurant cheers
A major Illinois-based dairy cooperative has issued layoff notices that will effectively end...
Major dairy cooperative closing all its Alabama facilities

Latest News

Amber Salum, 25, has been arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in...
Woman arrested after gun fired into vehicle
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Elsa strengthens into season’s 1st hurricane in Caribbean
White House message planning director talks reopening progress
White House message planning director talks reopening progress
Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches CEO talks I-65 crash aftermath
Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches CEO talks I-65 crash aftermath