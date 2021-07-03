Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

How to keep pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fourth of July fireworks can wreak havoc on our furry friends. But there are ways to keep them calm.

We know the sound can bother animals, but the vibration of the fireworks can scare them as well.

That’s why local veterinarians say pet owners can take extra steps to make sure your furry friend is comfortable and secure on the Fourth. One way is putting your pet inside a room, maybe in crate, and leave the TV on to help drown out the noise.

If your pets are really nervous then you can give them anxiety medication to keep them calm. Dr. Andy Sokol with the Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic says if you plan to do that, reach out to your vet 24 to 48 hours before so that you’ll have the medication on hand if you don’t have it already.

“If your dog already has this type of anxiety, you want to get the medication in the animal before the fireworks start because that makes it work better. You don’t want the medication, the anxiety medication to have to catch up with anxiety,” Dr. Sokol said.

The Fourth of July is one of the most common nights for pets to run away because they are looking to get away from the noise. So if you pet gets loose, make sure he or she is microchipped and has a collar with tags and names on it.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
AL senator Vivian Figures’ home in Mobile shot up 23 times
The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in a...
Number of Alabama counties at ‘very high-risk’ for COVID-19 spread jumps to 21
A water main break closed down a portion of Fernway Drive in Montgomery on July 1, 2021.
Huge water main break closes road in Montgomery neighborhood
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Amber Salum, 25, has been arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in...
Woman arrested after gun fired into vehicle

Latest News

Mostly sunny and dry on Sunday, but building humidity means better rain chances next week...
Sunny, mostly dry 4th of July weekend in Alabama
Reality & Truth Ministries holds 12th annual tennis tournament
Reality & Truth Ministries holds 12th annual tennis tournament
Prattville Fourth of July parade returns to downtown Prattville
Prattville holds Fourth of July celebrations
‘Shots at the shop:’ Biden calls on Black-owned barbershops to increase vaccinations.
National push to vaccinate communities of color includes barbershops, hair salons, former Tuskegee mayor
Legislative leaders are continuing to discuss prison construction and renovation alternatives,...
Lawmakers explore prison options, use of COVID relief funds