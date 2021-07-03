Lake Martin expecting busy Fourth of July weekend as pandemic fades

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Boaters are out on Lake Martin at the start of the Fourth of July weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to simmer down in Alabama.

While the coronavirus kept many in their homes last summer, the Lake Martin Tourism Association said people used the water as an escape, and that is expected to continue.

“We actually saw a very strong year, last year – surprisingly,” Brandy Hastings, executive director of the tourism association, said. “We heard the decline of tourism that happened in a lot of places, but a lot of people ran to the outdoors and our destination lent itself to that.”

The group predicts the trend will continue this summer. Hastings said the campground at Wind Creek State Park is completely booked this holiday weekend. Over 580 campsites are reserved in addition to all the cabins, she said.

“People came last year, and they haven’t stopped coming since,” Hastings said. “We know it is going to be very, very busy here.”

The lake is a meeting ground for Brent Nichols’ family reunion. Around 40 family members attended. Nichols is from Washington state, and he said relatives came from all over – Even Africa.

“Things opening back up recently, Washington opened up yesterday, and being down here with family this year, it’s been great after everybody being shut-in for a few months,” Nichols said.

His family has been swimming and fishing in the lake as well as snacking off a feast of food under a campsite pavilion. It has been busy for the bunch.

“Last night at the house, there were 23 of us cousins there at one house,” he said. “It was nosey and loud, and we were up all night,” he added with a grin.

This weekend, the lake will host a plethora of patriotic themed events. From a campsite decorating contest, a boat parade, and craft making to a firework show and concert, a list of events can be found at explorelakemartin.com.

