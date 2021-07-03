Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Lawmakers explore prison options, use of COVID relief funds

Legislative leaders are continuing to discuss prison construction and renovation alternatives,...
Legislative leaders are continuing to discuss prison construction and renovation alternatives, including if pandemic relief funds can be used to offset costs or renovating and building prisons.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Legislative leaders are continuing to discuss prison construction and renovation alternatives, including if pandemic relief funds can be used to offset costs or renovating and building prisons.

Key lawmakers say they expect to continue discussions this month in advance of a possible special session.

Rep. Steve Clouse and Sen. Greg Albritton, the chairmen of the General Fund budget committees, said a topic under discussion is if the state can use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Albritton said the state is trying to get clarity on “what can we do with the recovery money.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
AL senator Vivian Figures’ home in Mobile shot up 23 times
The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in a...
Number of Alabama counties at ‘very high-risk’ for COVID-19 spread jumps to 21
A water main break closed down a portion of Fernway Drive in Montgomery on July 1, 2021.
Huge water main break closes road in Montgomery neighborhood
New COVID-19 delta variant causes health officials to encourage wearing a mask.
Delta variant showing up in Alabama in fully vaccinated people
Missing alert for Mobile toddler canceled

Latest News

Stacy George announces he will run for the governor's office during an announcement on the...
Prison officer, former local official makes run for governor
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has raised $1.2 million in her bid for reelection. Her campaign announced...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey raises $1.2 million for reelection
Auburn city councilman sues city over short-term rentals
Auburn city councilman sues city over short-term rentals
The Alabama Statehouse
Alabama college athlete compensation law takes effect Thursday