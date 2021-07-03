Prattville holds Fourth of July celebrations

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - From the sound of bikes to the beating of the drums, a parade marched through downtown Prattville once again celebrating the Fourth of July.

“What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July with candy, parades, and everything else,” Prattville resident Nicholas Chandler said.

Leading the way as grand marshalls were electric linemen workers from Central Alabama Cooperative and Alabama Power.

This was special for Tina Hodge whose husband was once a lineman but was killed in a tragic accident while on the job.

She expressed what it meant to honor these unsung heroes at Saturday’s parade.

“It’s very heartwarming to see that the linemen have been like brothers to me since my husband passed away,” Hodge said.

After the parade, many people went to Pratt Park for a Fourth of July BBQ put on by the Prattville Lions Club.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie says it was important that the city came together to celebrate this holiday.

“Well you know, it’s very important because we’re social animals and we know how important our freedoms are,” Gillespie said. “If you look at some the lines and some of the people over here and the great parade that we had, I think everybody is really welcoming this celebration today. I think it’s needed, and it’s going on really great here in Prattville.”

As this continues to be a step toward normalcy, residents hope these celebrations will bring a resurgence to the city.

