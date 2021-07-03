Sunny, mostly dry 4th of July weekend in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We know a lot of you probably want to spend as much time as possible outside this weekend, and thankfully it looks like Mother Nature is planning on cooperating! While we can’t say everyone stays dry both Saturday and Sunday, know that coverage of rain is minimal and most of you won’t deal with any showers or thunderstorms. It’s all thanks to a cold front (yes - a cold front moved through Alabama in early July) that has provided us with a little bit of relief from our normal summertime humidity...

The drier air will set most of the area up for a very pleasant Saturday; we are talking mostly sunny conditions and highs that will probably stay in the mid to upper 80s Saturday. If we have rain, it will probably stay south of Montgomery.

What do y’all think about the forecast for this upcoming holiday weekend?!



We don’t expect a lot of activity on radar, though!

Sunday is no slouch either, with more sun than clouds and a small risk of rain - again, primarily south of Montgomery.

The front will stall near South Alabama, so for those in our southern counties, scattered rain is more of a possibility this weekend thanks to the close proximity of the front.

Mostly dry weekend ahead, but more moisture + showers and thunderstorms expected next workweek... (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered rain chances kick up again for everyone starting Tuesday and linger through much of next week. No single day is a complete wash, but intervals of rain and thunderstorms are a good bet each afternoon by the middle of next week.

Tropical Update: Elsa is now a hurricane, it will continue moving westward through the northern Caribbean Sea over the holiday weekend. We’ll be watching it very carefully as it moves over Cuba - the terrain and interaction with land could destroy the system’s inner circulation. Regardless, whatever is left of Elsa will likely depart Cuba and head for the far southeastern Gulf of Mexico and/or south Florida by late Monday into Monday night. Its unlikely that Elsa will become a major hurricane due to its poor structure and fast forward motion. And, its also unlikely that Elsa will impact us here in Alabama - but we’ll monitor new data as it arrives and push updates on TV, web and our app over the weekend!

