Looks like muggy air and higher rain chances return to Alabama soon

Coverage of showers and storms builds each and every afternoon this upcoming workweek...
By Amanda Curran
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We know a lot of you probably want to spend as much time as possible outside this weekend, and thankfully it looks like Mother Nature is cooperating! Thankfully, coverage of rain today (and all weekend long) has been minimal, so outdoor activities didn’t get interrupted by showers or storms. As our holiday winds down, we will start to see some gradually changes in our forecast...

Tonight is great... a few fair weather clouds and basically no showers means it’s a perfect night to wrap up any 4th of July festivities! Lows will dip into the upper 60s and low 70s by tomorrow morning.

The front that brought us a good helping of wet weather Friday has remained off towards our south, but the return of tropical moisture is expected as early as Monday and Tuesday of this upcoming workweek.

Coverage of rain builds as more tropical moisture moves back into our atmosphere...
Coverage of rain builds as more tropical moisture moves back into our atmosphere...

Isolated pockets of rain will be in the forecast Monday, then more scattered thunderstorms return by Tuesday; no single day next week is a complete wash, but intervals of rain and thunderstorms are a good bet each afternoon, with the wettest of weather happening Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Tropical Update: Elsa remains a tropical storm as of Sunday afternoon update...

Thankfully, this tropical system will not directly impact Alabama!
Thankfully, this tropical system will not directly impact Alabama!

It will continue moving westward through the northern Caribbean Sea over the holiday weekend.

We’ll be watching it very carefully as it moves over Cuba... the terrain and interaction with land could destroy the system’s inner circulation. Regardless, whatever is left of Elsa will likely depart Cuba and head for the far southeastern Gulf of Mexico and/or south Florida by late Monday into Monday night. Its unlikely that Elsa will become a major hurricane due to its poor structure and fast forward motion. And, its also unlikely that Elsa will impact us here in Alabama - but we’ll monitor new data as it arrives and push updates on TV, web and our app!

