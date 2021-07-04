Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alex City holds Fourth of July boat parade

Alex City holds fourth of July Parade
Alex City holds fourth of July Parade(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Independence Day, some celebrated by sailing on Lake Martin.

The annual Russell Marine Boat Parade took place Sunday in Alex City with 28 participants.

“It is a parade on the water where people decorated their boats, and they leave out across from Kowailga Marina and travel on under Kowailga Bridge under Children’s Harbor,” Tallapoosa County Tourism Director Sandra Fuller said.

Competing in competitions such as tallest flag, largest flag, most patriotic crew, most creative crew, and there was a grand prize winner.

“There was a lot of interest for people looking for something to do to have a little fun, and that’s what the parade is all about, having fun,” Kowailga Marina’s Doug Hamrick said.

This year’s winners were:

Tallest Flag: Harry Little and Jon Oliver

Largest Flag: Pottie Welligngton and Gary Jordan

Most Patriotic Crew: David Upton and Russ Campbell

Most Creative Crew: Jennifer Farrell and Nancy Ransburgh

Grand Prize Winner: Eleanore Townsend

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified
AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
AL senator Vivian Figures’ home in Mobile shot up 23 times
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of...
Crash on I-65 northbound near Hope Hull cleared
The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in a...
Number of Alabama counties at ‘very high-risk’ for COVID-19 spread jumps to 21
Amber Salum, 25, has been arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in...
Woman arrested after gun fired into vehicle

Latest News

The parade is nearing 50 years and is considered a holiday tradition for locals.
Cloverdale-Idlewild Independence Day Parade marches on for 47th year
Coverage of rain builds as more tropical moisture moves back into our atmosphere...
Looks like muggy air and higher rain chances return to Alabama soon
Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified
The Alabama Hospital Association says 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get...
Hospitals: Almost all COVID-19 patients unvaccinated