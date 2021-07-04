Alex City holds Fourth of July boat parade

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - This Independence Day, some celebrated by sailing on Lake Martin.

The annual Russell Marine Boat Parade took place Sunday in Alex City with 28 participants.

“It is a parade on the water where people decorated their boats, and they leave out across from Kowailga Marina and travel on under Kowailga Bridge under Children’s Harbor,” Tallapoosa County Tourism Director Sandra Fuller said.

Competing in competitions such as tallest flag, largest flag, most patriotic crew, most creative crew, and there was a grand prize winner.

“There was a lot of interest for people looking for something to do to have a little fun, and that’s what the parade is all about, having fun,” Kowailga Marina’s Doug Hamrick said.

This year’s winners were:

Tallest Flag: Harry Little and Jon Oliver

Largest Flag: Pottie Welligngton and Gary Jordan

Most Patriotic Crew: David Upton and Russ Campbell

Most Creative Crew: Jennifer Farrell and Nancy Ransburgh

Grand Prize Winner: Eleanore Townsend

