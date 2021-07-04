Cloverdale-Idlewild Independence Day Parade marches on for 47th year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fourth of July celebrations are looking more traditional for many across the state, and that is the case for the 2021 Cloverdale-Idlewild Independence Day Parade – which has been putting smiles on faces for 47 years.

“Well, this is great, and it isn’t just the neighbors. People have grown up, and now they’re bringing their grandkids to the parade,” parade marshall Charlie Colvin said.

It was feet marching down the street, and the sound of beating drums that brought people to the curb, one year after the parade saw smaller numbers and COVID-19 precautions. After months of social distancing, the organizer said the parade was a chance for the community to come together.

“It’s a celebration of Independence Day of course, but it’s a chance for the neighbors to get together socialize, mix, mingle, get to know each other,” Colvin said.

Children rode bicycles and were pulled in wagons. Cars were decked out in stars and stripes, with the wagging tails of dogs to ring in the holiday.

The parade found its roots back in 1975 as a “warm up” to the country’s 1976 bicentennial, or 200th anniversary. In an era before social media, Colvin’s daughter said the family put flyers out on everyone’s mailboxes and doors in hopes the community would take notice.

“It was just the five of us, and then as we paraded around people joined in,” Cathe Reams said. “By the end, we probably had 50 people.”

The patriotic parade has come a long way over the decades.

“It’s gone from being really just a few neighbors to now, not only being the people who live in the Cloverdale-Idlewild area to a lot of folks that live in Cloverdale and some who live across Montgomery,” she said.

“I mean, I drove in from Atlanta to attend. It’s a tradition,” Reams said.

