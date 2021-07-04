Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Cloverdale-Idlewild Independence Day Parade marches on for 47th year

The parade is nearing 50 years and is considered a holiday tradition for locals.
The parade is nearing 50 years and is considered a holiday tradition for locals.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fourth of July celebrations are looking more traditional for many across the state, and that is the case for the 2021 Cloverdale-Idlewild Independence Day Parade – which has been putting smiles on faces for 47 years.

“Well, this is great, and it isn’t just the neighbors. People have grown up, and now they’re bringing their grandkids to the parade,” parade marshall Charlie Colvin said.

It was feet marching down the street, and the sound of beating drums that brought people to the curb, one year after the parade saw smaller numbers and COVID-19 precautions. After months of social distancing, the organizer said the parade was a chance for the community to come together.

“It’s a celebration of Independence Day of course, but it’s a chance for the neighbors to get together socialize, mix, mingle, get to know each other,” Colvin said.

Children rode bicycles and were pulled in wagons. Cars were decked out in stars and stripes, with the wagging tails of dogs to ring in the holiday.

The parade found its roots back in 1975 as a “warm up” to the country’s 1976 bicentennial, or 200th anniversary. In an era before social media, Colvin’s daughter said the family put flyers out on everyone’s mailboxes and doors in hopes the community would take notice.

“It was just the five of us, and then as we paraded around people joined in,” Cathe Reams said. “By the end, we probably had 50 people.”

The patriotic parade has come a long way over the decades.

“It’s gone from being really just a few neighbors to now, not only being the people who live in the Cloverdale-Idlewild area to a lot of folks that live in Cloverdale and some who live across Montgomery,” she said.

“I mean, I drove in from Atlanta to attend. It’s a tradition,” Reams said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified
AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
AL senator Vivian Figures’ home in Mobile shot up 23 times
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of...
Crash on I-65 northbound near Hope Hull cleared
The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in a...
Number of Alabama counties at ‘very high-risk’ for COVID-19 spread jumps to 21
Amber Salum, 25, has been arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in...
Woman arrested after gun fired into vehicle

Latest News

Alex City holds fourth of July Parade
Alex City holds Fourth of July boat parade
Coverage of rain builds as more tropical moisture moves back into our atmosphere...
Looks like muggy air and higher rain chances return to Alabama soon
Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified
The Alabama Hospital Association says 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get...
Hospitals: Almost all COVID-19 patients unvaccinated