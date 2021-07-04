4th of July looks sunny, mostly dry and comfortably warm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We know a lot of you probably want to spend as much time as possible outside this weekend, and thankfully it looks like Mother Nature is cooperating! While we can’t say everyone stays dry both Saturday and Sunday, know that coverage of rain is minimal and most of you won’t deal with any showers or thunderstorms at all. It’s all thanks to a cold front (yes - a cold front moved through Alabama in early July) that has provided us with a little bit of relief from our normal summertime humidity...

The drier air has already settled in a bit, making for a very pleasant Saturday; our entire area has had plenty of sunshine and temperatures made their way into the upper 80s because of it.

After day turns into night, if we have rain it would probably stay close to the Alabama/Florida state line... we don’t expect a lot of activity on radar, though!

Sunday is looking just as nice as our Saturday... we anticipate more sun than clouds and a small risk of rain (again, primarily south of Montgomery).

The front will stall near South Alabama, so for those in our southern counties, scattered rain is more of a possibility this weekend thanks to the close proximity of the front.

Mostly sunny and dry on Sunday, but building humidity means better rain chances next week... (WSFA 12 News)

Scattered rain chances kick up again for everyone starting Tuesday and linger through much of next week. No single day is a complete wash, but intervals of rain and thunderstorms are a good bet each afternoon by the middle of next week.

Tropical Update: Elsa went from a low end category one hurricane Friday to now a strong tropical storm as of Saturday morning.

Latest on #Elsa: as of Saturday morning, this system has lost some momentum and is now back down to tropical storm strength 🌀 pic.twitter.com/hkjw9DUvAV — Amanda Curran ☼ (@WSFA_Amanda) July 3, 2021

It will continue moving westward through the northern Caribbean Sea over the holiday weekend.

We’ll be watching it very carefully as it moves over Cuba... the terrain and interaction with land could destroy the system’s inner circulation. Regardless, whatever is left of Elsa will likely depart Cuba and head for the far southeastern Gulf of Mexico and/or south Florida by late Monday into Monday night. Its unlikely that Elsa will become a major hurricane due to its poor structure and fast forward motion. And, its also unlikely that Elsa will impact us here in Alabama - but we’ll monitor new data as it arrives and push updates on TV, web and our app over the weekend!

