Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Tyson Foods recalls more than 8 million pounds of chicken products

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.(AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WOIO) - Tyson Foods is recalling more than 8 million pounds of chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria, a bacteria that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women.

The recall includes frozen, fully cooked chicken products made between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Three people have become ill and one has died of infections tied to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods, the USDA said. Investigators are looking for others who may have gotten sick after eating the chicken.

Read the full list of products that are subject to recall here and view the labels here.

The affected products are marked with an establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The bacteria can pose a particular risk for pregnant women, older people, and those with weakened immune systems, the USDA said. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Sometimes those symptoms are preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

If you are in a higher-risk category and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food, the USDA urges you to seek medical care and tell your doctor.

The infection is treated with antibiotics.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
AL senator Vivian Figures’ home in Mobile shot up 23 times
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of...
Crash on I-65 northbound near Hope Hull cleared
The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in a...
Number of Alabama counties at ‘very high-risk’ for COVID-19 spread jumps to 21
Amber Salum, 25, has been arrested and charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle in...
Woman arrested after gun fired into vehicle
According to Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman, Haliyah White, 24, was charged with...
Woman charged after knife used in $150 robbery

Latest News

The Alabama Hospital Association says 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get...
Hospitals: Almost all COVID-19 patients unvaccinated
Tuskegee group tries to connect community members with vaccine info
Tuskegee group tries to connect community members with vaccine info
Wetumpka celebrates Independence Day weekened
Wetumpka celebrates Independence Day weekened
Prattville celebrates Independence Day
Prattville celebrates Independence Day
Independence Day is sunny and mostly dry, but more tropical moisture returns soon!
4th of July looks sunny, mostly dry and comfortably warm