Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Montgomery last Sunday.

Police responded to Vaughn Road and Watchman Drive around 10:30 p.m. June 27 in reference to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Hang Sik Kim, 37, of South Korea.

Police said the investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling east on Vaughn Road passing Watchman Drive upon hitting the victim and leaving the scene.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

