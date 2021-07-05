1 killed, 2 injured in separate weekend shootings in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and two others are recovering after separate shootings in Montgomery over the weekend.

Police say the first was on Saturday. A police spokesman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Dickerson Street around 9:45 p.m. Officers say there were two adult male gunshot victims. One had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The other’s injuries were not life-threatening, and he went to the hospital via personal vehicle. .

The fatal shooting was one Sunday. According to Cpl. T. James, officers and medics were called around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn Road after a report that a person was shot. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

James said the victim later died from his injuries.

No other information about the shootings or the victims has been released.

