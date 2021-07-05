Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

2 vehicle crash blocks portion of Alabama 51 in Lee County

A two-vehicle crash on Alabama 51 in Lee County has left the roadway blocked.
A two-vehicle crash on Alabama 51 in Lee County has left the roadway blocked.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on Alabama 51 in Lee County has left the roadway blocked.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 10:57 a.m. near the 109-mile marker of Alabama 51. The crash has caused all lanes to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA asks that motorists avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified
Events are taking place across the River Region starting Thursday to celebrate Independence Day.
2021 Fourth of July celebrations happening across Alabama
The Alabama Hospital Association says 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get...
Hospitals: Almost all COVID-19 patients unvaccinated
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in a...
Number of Alabama counties at ‘very high-risk’ for COVID-19 spread jumps to 21

Latest News

(Source: Raycom Media)
ALDOT to begin resurfacing project on I-65 in Butler County
A crash is causing delays for motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Chantilly.
Lanes reopen after crash on I-85 NB near Chantilly
I-65 crash in Chilton County clear
A crash caused major delays on I-65/85 interchange Friday.
Lanes clear near I-65/I-85 interchange after crash