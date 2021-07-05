2 vehicle crash blocks portion of Alabama 51 in Lee County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on Alabama 51 in Lee County has left the roadway blocked.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 10:57 a.m. near the 109-mile marker of Alabama 51. The crash has caused all lanes to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA asks that motorists avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

