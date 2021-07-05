Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama law enforcement helps stranded, autistic man get home

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and deputies throughout Alabama are teaming up to help a 23-year-old man return home to Indianapolis.

Willinaus Bolin, who has autism, was on his way to Florida with a group of people when they pushed him out of their car. They then robbed him at a gas station in Montgomery.

When officers found him they realized he had no way of being picked up, and began his city-to-city journey back home.

Bolin’s mother was contacted but is diabetic and disabled. His father was killed during 9/11.

At last word, Morgan County deputies had him and were assisting in his journey back to Indiana. Along with them, Vestavia Hill Police Department, Fultondale Police Department, Cullman Sheriff’s Office and deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with Bolin’s journey home.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified
Events are taking place across the River Region starting Thursday to celebrate Independence Day.
2021 Fourth of July celebrations happening across Alabama
The Alabama Hospital Association says 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get...
Hospitals: Almost all COVID-19 patients unvaccinated
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club
The Alabama Department of Public Health's latest county risk indicator map has climbed in a...
Number of Alabama counties at ‘very high-risk’ for COVID-19 spread jumps to 21

Latest News

The Sunflower Field in Autaugaville
One of Alabama’s must-do’s is now open
Lightning is 50,000°F or five time hotter than the surface of the sun. (Source: Raycom Media)
Lightning Safety Awareness Week: Your chances of being struck, safety & more
Congressman Aderholt: Check your passport before you travel
June is forecast to be normal in the temperature department.
Brand new outlook for summer is here
Alabama's tornado count by month from 1950 to 2019.
Tornado season 2021: What we’ve seen and where we’re going