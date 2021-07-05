Advertise
ALDOT to begin resurfacing project on I-65 in Butler County

(Source: Raycom Media)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin a resurfacing project on Interstate 65 in Butler County next Monday.

According to ALDOT, the project will continue from the County Road 41 overpass until a mile south of the Lowndes County line. It will begin on July 12th, weather permitting. It will consist of resurfacing and traffic markings.

Lane closures can take place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. ALDOT says motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of crew members and equipment.

Ahead of the project, ALDOT says signs will be placed throughout the project limits starting Tuesday.

ALDOT should complete the project by Fall 2021.

