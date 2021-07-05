Lawmakers continue to discuss plans for new prisons in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State leaders are meeting again this week to discuss how to improve overcrowded prisons in Alabama. The plans to build two new prisons and renovate others are the focus of discussion.

This has been a topic of discussion for lawmakers for a while and previously an agreement couldn’t be made. But, now some say more leaders are on the same page.

“I think most Alabamians realize that we’ve dropped the ball on the prison situation and the time has come to make an effort,” says Rep. Lynn Greer, R-Rogersville.

This comes after Gov. Ivey’s plans fell through to build and lease 3 new men’s prisons. Last month, Ivey said a lease-only route is no longer available.

Now, lawmakers want to pass a bond issue to pay and own new prisons and some want to use a portion of the state’s American Rescue plan money.

“We’ve put this off long enough,” says Senator and Chair of the Senate General Fund budget committee Greg Albritton.

“We need to resolve this, even if we can’t turn dirt right now. We’ve got to stop kicking this down the road. We have to stop looking for excuses, and we have to deal with it.”

But many questions still remain, how can existing prisons be renovated for continued use? Will the governor weigh in on these discussions?

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.