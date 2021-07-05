2 injured, 1 dead after July 4th shootings in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and two others are recovering after separate shootings on Independence Day in Montgomery.

According to Cpl. T. James, officers and medics were called around 5:30 p.m. to the intersection of Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn Road after a report that a person was shot. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

James says the victim later died from his injuries.

No other information about the shooting or the victim, including his identity, has been released.

James says two other people were also shot on Sunday around 9:45 p.m. in the 200 block of Dickerson Street.

At the scene, James says officers found a man who had life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

Another man suffered non-life-threatening injures and arrived at a local hospital by personal vehicle, James added.

No other details on this shooting have been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.