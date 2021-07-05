Montgomery eatery recognized as top vegan restaurant by USA Today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are looking for a bae named Philly cheese or a burger named beau, Plant Bae is where you want to be.

The restaurant opened one year ago in downtown Montgomery for those who are vegan and those looking to eat healthier.

The restaurant has become one of Montgomery’s feature eating spots and now gaining recognition beyond the city.

“A few months back, a plant-based journalist for USA Today was working on a story, and she was trying to find amazing plant-based restaurants across the southeast and she came by Plant Bae and had a lot of different items,” owner Quebe Bradford said.

Plant Bae is now among the top 20 vegan restaurants in the Southeast by USA Today.

“I’m not surprised because the food is really good. It’s really good,” customer Liamon Siaway said.

Bradford says she grateful and credits her team for this recognition. She says she wants to continue to support people’s health.

“We knew there were plenty of plant-based people in Montgomery and we also knew there would be plenty of tourists in Montgomery who would be looking for something that was plant-based,” Bradford said.

She says people can continue to enjoy good healthy food and take in the legacy and culture the city offers.

Plant Bae is the only restaurant in Alabama to be recognized by USA Today as a top vegan restaurant.

