Motorcyclist killed in Saturday Montgomery wreck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have confirmed there was a fatal motorcycle wreck on Saturday.

Police say they responded to Northern Boulevard near Coliseum Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the investigation indicates that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Northern Boulevard when a Dodge Charger on Coliseum Boulevard tried to make a left turn onto Northern Boulevard and collided with the Harley.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Alvin Slaughter.

The Dodge’s driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.