Motorcyclist killed in Saturday Montgomery wreck
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have confirmed there was a fatal motorcycle wreck on Saturday.
Police say they responded to Northern Boulevard near Coliseum Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
According to police, the investigation indicates that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Northern Boulevard when a Dodge Charger on Coliseum Boulevard tried to make a left turn onto Northern Boulevard and collided with the Harley.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Alvin Slaughter.
The Dodge’s driver was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.