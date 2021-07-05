Advertise
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday Montgomery wreck

Montgomery police say there was a fatal motorcycle wreck around Northern Boulevard and Coliseum...
Montgomery police say there was a fatal motorcycle wreck around Northern Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard on July 3, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have confirmed there was a fatal motorcycle wreck on Saturday.

Police say they responded to Northern Boulevard near Coliseum Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the investigation indicates that a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Northern Boulevard when a Dodge Charger on Coliseum Boulevard tried to make a left turn onto Northern Boulevard and collided with the Harley.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Alvin Slaughter.

The Dodge’s driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

