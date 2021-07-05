Rain and storms are back this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a stellar Fourth of July weekend with ample sunshine and lower humidity for most. There were some showers and storms in South Alabama, but everyone else stayed entirely dry.

A few showers and storms are possible today with highs in the lower 90s. (WSFA 12 News)

Things will be changing for the first full week of July as rain and storm chances return for all of Central Alabama.

Today will be a typical summertime day with pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Some of those will continue into the evening. Highs will be in the lower 90s with heat indexes well into the 90s.

Rain and storm coverage will peak this week on Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

A few showers or perhaps a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out tonight, but rain chances ramp back up for Tuesday. In fact, Tuesday’s rain coverage should be the highest of the entire week.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and continue into the evening. It won’t rain all day long in any one location, but the chance of seeing rain is high.

Elsa will stay to our east, keeping any impacts away from Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

For the rest of the week we have daily scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Coverage won’t be as high as Tuesday, but it will be higher than what we’d normally see on a summer day -- around 50% give or take.

It should be noted that our rain this week has nothing to do with Tropical Storm Elsa. We will be on the west side of the storm as it moves up the western coast of Florida before moving northeast into Georgia. Being on the west side of a tropical system typically results in little to no impacts!

Daily rain chances this week. (WSFA 12 News)

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s unless showers and storms hinder your location’s warm-up earlier in the day. If you see more rain on any given day, your high may stay a few degrees cooler.

Shower and thunderstorm chances remain in the forecast this weekend, but nothing suggests widespread activity at this point -- we may even see a dry Saturday.

It will become very muggy this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Unfortunately, the mugginess will come storming back today and won’t be going anywhere this week. Dew points will be in the muggy to even tropical category each day.

