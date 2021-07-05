Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to court filings, a man indicted in one murder from 2018 is facing a new murder charge following a weekend shooting.

In May 2018, Damien Phifer was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Jamichael Stokes. Police at the time said there was a dispute between them that led to the shooting.

Phifer was later released on bond. But a bond revocation motion filed Monday says he’s now arrested in a separate murder case.

Police say Phifer shot and killed 28-year-old Melbourne Johnson III. That shooting was in the area of Sturbridge Commons Sunday afternoon, near Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn Road.

Phifer, 25, is charged with murder in this new case as well as the 2018 one.

The district attorney’s office has already filed a motion to revoke his bond from the 2018 murder.

