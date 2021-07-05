Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide

File image of Damien Phifer from May 2018 murder arrest.
File image of Damien Phifer from May 2018 murder arrest.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to court filings, a man indicted in one murder from 2018 is facing a new murder charge following a weekend shooting.

In May 2018, Damien Phifer was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Jamichael Stokes. Police at the time said there was a dispute between them that led to the shooting.

Phifer was later released on bond. But a bond revocation motion filed Monday says he’s now arrested in a separate murder case.

Police say Phifer shot and killed 28-year-old Melbourne Johnson III. That shooting was in the area of Sturbridge Commons Sunday afternoon, near Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn Road.

Phifer, 25, is charged with murder in this new case as well as the 2018 one.

The district attorney’s office has already filed a motion to revoke his bond from the 2018 murder.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified
Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting in the area of Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn...
1 killed, 2 injured in separate weekend shootings in Montgomery
Events are taking place across the River Region starting Thursday to celebrate Independence Day.
2021 Fourth of July celebrations happening across Alabama
The Alabama Hospital Association says 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get...
Hospitals: Almost all COVID-19 patients unvaccinated
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

Latest News

Plant Bae recognized as a top vegan restaurant in the southeast
Montgomery eatery recognized as top vegan restaurant by USA Today
Better than normal rain chances expected this week as tropical moisture moves into our area...
Rain and storms are ramping back up this week
Travelers heading home after holiday weekend
Travelers heading home after holiday weekend
State lawmakers to discuss new prison plans
State lawmakers to discuss new prison plans