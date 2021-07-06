Advertise
2 convicted in Lowndes County bank robberies to serve prison time

Hunter Mcpherson and Bennie Carpenter- Lowndes County bank robbery.
Hunter Mcpherson and Bennie Carpenter- Lowndes County bank robbery.(Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men convicted of robbing two Lowndes County banks will serve time in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama, Beenie Rau Carpenter, 42, has been sentenced to serve more than 12 years in prison, while Hunter Lee McPherson, 21, will serve more than 10.

The robberies took place in 2020 at Bancorp South Bank in Hayneville and the First Citizens Bank in Fort Deposit.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, in both incidents, a masked gunman armed with a “military-style assault rifle” entered the banks and verbally threatened employees during the robberies.

Video surveillance determined the suspects were the same in both crimes. They also discovered that stolen vehicles were used in both robberies before being burned, the U.S. Attorney’s Office added.

Carpenter and McPherson were indicted by a federal grand jury in October. They pleaded guilty in March of this year.

Both men will also serve three years of probation and pay $9,918 in restitution.

