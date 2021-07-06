Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

B’ham police officer resigns after being arrested for first-degree rape, other charges

Matthew Wilcox.
Matthew Wilcox.(Source: Birmingham Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer was arrested for rape, among other charges, on Saturday, according to Chief Patrick Smith.

Smith says a complaint was issued on Friday, and Birmingham Police Special Victims’ Unit (SVU) along with Internal Affairs began an investigation. Allegations were made that Officer Matthew Wilcox engaged in sexual intercourse with a person who was incapacitated and unable to consent, according to Smith.

Detectives were able to obtain enough information for a search warrant on Wilcox’s residence.

Smith says the search uncovered illegal narcotics, multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia.

Wilcox was immediately relieved of his duties and questioned by investigators.

Following questioning, Smith says Wilcox was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith says Wilcox resigned on Tuesday.

Wilcox is being held in the Birmingham City Jail on $25,000 bond.

Smith says police have reason to believe there are other victims of Wilcox, and to please come forward with information about him.

During the investigation, police found that Wilcox used at least two popular dating sites and met with multiple women.

If you have additional information about Wilcox, please call Birmingham SVU at 205-297-8413.

Wilcox has been with the Birmingham Police Department since October 2019. He transferred from UAB Police, where he served for nine years.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting in the area of Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn...
1 killed, 2 injured in separate weekend shootings in Montgomery
Damien Phifer is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melbourne Johnson III. That...
Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide
Montgomery police say there was a fatal motorcycle wreck around Northern Boulevard and Coliseum...
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday Montgomery wreck
Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified
Plant Bae recognized as a top vegan restaurant in the southeast
Montgomery eatery recognized as top vegan restaurant by USA Today

Latest News

Numerous showers and storms are expected today.
High rain coverage today, more scattered storms rest of week
Hunter Mcpherson and Bennie Carpenter- Lowndes County bank robbery.
2 convicted in Lowndes County bank robberies to serve prison time
(Source: Troy University)
Troy University recognized among the best in the region, nation in service to military
A sergeant from the Morgan County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Office picked up Willinaus Bolin, stranded...
Man with autism robbed, stranded by ‘friends’ in Ala. gets help home from law enforcement