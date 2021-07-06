Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Biden: With rise of variant, reconsider vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the rise of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant in the U.S. “should cause everybody to think twice.”

Speaking Tuesday at the White House as he outlined his administration’s summer plans to boost vaccinations, Biden said the delta variant first identified in India is now responsible for a majority of new virus cases in much of the country.

“It seems to me it should cause everybody to think twice, and it should cause reconsideration especially among young people,” he said, referencing the demographic least at risk of negative outcomes from the virus.

Biden says the surest way for Americans to protect themselves and their loved ones is to get vaccinated. He said the White House was working with state and local partners to support hyper-local vaccination drives in communities with low uptake.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Phifer is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melbourne Johnson III. That...
Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide
Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting in the area of Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn...
1 killed, 2 injured in separate weekend shootings in Montgomery
Montgomery police say there was a fatal motorcycle wreck around Northern Boulevard and Coliseum...
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday Montgomery wreck
Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified
The victims family stands at the location where their loved one was hit.
Family seeking answers in fatal Montgomery hit-and-run

Latest News

Numerous showers and storms are expected today.
Rain and rumbles ongoing this evening
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court.
Rittenhouse attorney wants to use victim's sex offender status in court
There are growing concerns that July Fourth celebrations may fuel the spread of the COVID-19...
Health experts concerned 4th of July will spark delta variant spread
Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft