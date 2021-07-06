Advertise
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Massive fireworks explosion at Toledo party leaves four hurt

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were hurt in a fireworks explosion during a block party in Toledo on Sunday night.

Around 150 people were gathered for a block party just before 10:30 Sunday night on Nevada Ave. near Berry St. when a large number of fireworks exploded inside of a U-Haul truck.

Four people were taken to the hospital for their injuries that police described as non-life-threatening. The U-Haul and nearby cars and homes were damaged.

When Toledo Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene, it extinguished the truck and undetonated fireworks that were in the street.

Investigators are still unsure of what caused the fireworks to detonate. TFRD arson specialists are handling the ongoing investigation.

“What we do know is there was a storage area outside the truck and inside the truck that had fireworks that ignited, causing a very large explosion on the ground that continued shooting for 5 to 10 minutes,” said Pvt. Sterling Rahe of TFRD. “This is something that we talked about before the holiday, the dangers of using fireworks because when they go bad, they can go bad quickly.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

