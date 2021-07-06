Advertise
Crime Stoppers ups reward for arrest of Walmart arsonists

The Biloxi Police Department has released descriptions of a woman (left) and a man they think...
The Biloxi Police Department has released descriptions of a woman (left) and a man they think might have been involved in the fire set inside the Biloxi Walmart Supercenter.(Biloxi Police Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward for information leading to the arrests of suspects involved in arsons across multiple Walmart stores.

Crime Stoppers is now offering $10,000 for the arrests of the arsonists who set the fires in Walmart stores in Gulfport, Biloxi and Mobile. This is in addition to the $2,500 reward offered by the FBI.

In Mississippi, authorities first began searching for two suspects accused of intentionally starting fires in the Gulfport Walmart Supercenter Friday afternoon, June 4. According to Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt, someone set two small fires in the store using bedding taken off the shelves.

Another fire was reported inside the Biloxi Walmart Supercenter on Friday night, June 4. According to Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney, the fire started inside the Biloxi Walmart on CT Switzer Sr Drive.

Witnesses told police that a woman allegedly set fire to a box of copy paper in the electronics section of the store. She was described as wearing a white hat, dark sweatshirt, dark pants, athletics shoes and a dark face mask when she fled the store on foot.

Police believe when she left the store she left in an unknown vehicle waiting in the area, and she was accompanied by a man wearing a tan hat, dark t-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers initially announced a reward of up to $7,500 for the arrests of the people responsible for the fires.

Rewards offered after Walmart fires in Alabama, Mississippi
Rewards offered after Walmart fires in Alabama, Mississippi(Associated Press)

To be eligible for a reward, an individual must contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers either on their app, P3 Tips, their website or by calling 1-877-787-5898. The information must also lead police to identify and arrest the individuals responsible for the above-mentioned crimes.

