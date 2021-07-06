DA: 1 killed, 2 injured in separate Selma shootings

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirms that two separate shootings are under investigation in Selma.

Jackson said the first was during the city’s Fourth of July festivities. He said two women were shot on Waters Street, not far from the parade and fireworks show, between 4-6 p.m.

The district attorney said both women are still in the hospital but had no word on their conditions.

Jackson said there was a fatal shooting the next day. He said a man was found shot near R.B. Hudson Middle School on Lapsley Street. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as Isiah Simmons.

There is no suspect in that shooting yet.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

