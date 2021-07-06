Advertise
DA: 1 killed, 2 injured in separate Selma shootings

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said there was a double shooting on July 4,...
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said there was a double shooting on July 4, 2021 and a fatal shooting on July 5.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirms that two separate shootings are under investigation in Selma.

Jackson said the first was during the city’s Fourth of July festivities. He said two women were shot on Waters Street, not far from the parade and fireworks show, between 4-6 p.m.

The district attorney said both women are still in the hospital but had no word on their conditions.

Jackson said there was a fatal shooting the next day. He said a man was found shot near R.B. Hudson Middle School on Lapsley Street. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The victim was identified as Isiah Simmons.

There is no suspect in that shooting yet.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

