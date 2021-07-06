Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Dr. Fauci says vaccinated people should wear masks

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Anthony Fauci said there is good reason to mask up even if you’ve been fully vaccinated.

The White House Chief Medical Adviser saying fully vaccinated Americans should “go the extra step” and wear masks when traveling to areas of the country with low vaccination rates.

Alabama still ranks among states with the lowest vaccination rate, and Dr. Fauci suggests that when you’re in an area with a high level of viral circulation, it’s wise to err on the side of caution and wear a mask even if you are vaccinated.

UAB Infectious Disease Expert, Dr. Michael Saag, agrees with Dr. Fauci saying the vaccines themselves are highly effective at protecting people from COVID-19 and its variants, but the highly contagious Delta variant is circulating in Alabama, and even with a vaccine you could still become infected and bring it home to loved ones.

Dr. Saag said those who are unvaccinated are taking a huge risk, especially if they’re going out into large crowds without a facial covering.

He said that’s more reason to encourage mask wearing for everyone.

“Vaccinated or not, and you’re living in Alabama and you’re going out among a large number of people everyone should really be wearing a mask, and if you’re not vaccinated, for goodness sake get vaccinated// there’s no reset button, there’s no do over, this isn’t a video game, and when you go to the hospital and you need to be put on a ventilator you can’t avoid that at that point it’s too late,” Dr. Saag said.

Dr. Saag said he doesn’t believe the CDC will reinstate a mask mandate unless we start seeing a lot of vaccinated people getting sick and going into the hospital.

He said wearing a masks is basically insurance should you pick up the virus inadvertently.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting in the area of Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn...
1 killed, 2 injured in separate weekend shootings in Montgomery
Damien Phifer is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melbourne Johnson III. That...
Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide
Montgomery police say there was a fatal motorcycle wreck around Northern Boulevard and Coliseum...
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday Montgomery wreck
Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified
Gene Siller, a professional golfer who ran Pinetree Country Club for nearly two years, was...
Golf pro, 2 others fatally shot at Atlanta-area country club

Latest News

Numerous showers and storms are expected today.
High rain coverage today, more scattered storms rest of week
State wants former Lee Co. DA’s perjury charge dropped
Stray bullet hits grandmothers van
Grandmother claims celebratory bullet hit their van with grandchildren inside on 4th of July
Better than normal rain chances expected this week as tropical moisture moves into our area...
Rain and storms are ramping back up this week
The victims family stands at the location where their loved one was hit.
Family seeking answers in fatal Montgomery hit-and-run