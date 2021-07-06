Family seeking answers in fatal Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a driver, and a family is pleading for answers following a deadly hit-and-run that took place over Memorial Day weekend in Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded to the area of Eastern Boulevard and Interstate 85 around 10 p.m. May 29, where they found a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim, 29-year-old Montgomery resident Reginald Davis Jr., was rushed to an area hospital in life-threatening condition. He died from his injuries the following day.

The victim’s family said Davis was attempting to cross the street on the overpass when he was struck. The vehicle who hit him refused to stop.

“He did not have to leave my brother like that. Left him for dead,” said Tasha Hall, Davis’ sister.

“We just want justice. Every day we know this guy is like out here roaming the streets knowing he killed my brother,” Hall went on to say.

The family said there is an empty void in their family now that Davis is gone.

“He was so sweet. He was a very caring person, and every time you saw him he had a smile on his face,” Hall said. “We miss him so much. We really do.”

Police believe the vehicle that hit Davis was possibly a silver or beige Ford Fusion that was traveling northbound on Eastern Boulevard. So far, there is no word on any possible suspects.

At the time of the accident the family says Davis did not own a car, which is why he had to walk. He isn’t the first person to make the trek across the overpass either. There is not a cross walk that will take you from one side of the interstate to the other in that area. Leaving the bridge as the only option to walkers.

The family hopes something is done to ensure the safety of those on foot.

“More crosswalks, that’s what we need because I feel like if there was a crosswalk or a little path or a tunnel he could get through it probably wouldn’t have never happened,” Hall said.

The family continues to mourn the loss of their brother, son and friend. They hope now that the person who fled the scene will be held responsible.

“I’m begging, please come forward. We want justice. His nieces want justice. His mom want justice. His family and friends, we all want justice,” Hall said.

Police ask anyone with any information about Davis’ death to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

