Former LAMP star prepares for MLB draft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dream could come true in just a couple of days for Coastal Carolina outfielder Parker Chavers.

“I mean, it is definitely exciting, you know, something I have kind of dreamed about and worked towards since I was little,” said Chavers.

The former LAMP Golden Tiger is considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.

He is ranked number 160 overall by MLB.com.

“I think I am definitely in a better spot this year than I was last year. Just having gone back and played and kind of shown everyone that I’m healthy, which was kind of the big question going in to last year’s draft. I had some chances to go last year and didn’t think it was necessarily the best situation for me financially and everything considered. I decided to go back to school and play it again,” Chavers stated.

Chavers returned to Coastal Carolina for his junior season and hit .318 with five home runs and 33 RBI in 49 games.

In late June he was one of just 76 collegiate players invited to take part in the first MLB draft combine in North Carolina.

It placed him in front of scouts, general managers and other club personnel.

“Kind of going in to it no one really knew what to expect, but when we got there is was a lot bigger in magnitude than I expected. It was a lot of big named guys there and a lot of cool events and stuff. It was just cool to be around the best players in the country, high school and college. But none the less, everyone there was cream of the crop as far as baseball players go. So, it was definitely cool. It was a good event. It was well run and definitely glad I went to it,” said Chavers.

The first round of the MLB draft is set for Sunday.

