Greenville theater reopens more than a year after pandemic closure

Greenville, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s another sign that Greenville is getting back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Edge movie theater has reopened after being closed for more than a year.

Greenville city leaders said Tuesday that a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to reach this moment.

Movie goers are already making their way in to catch a film.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.