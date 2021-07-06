Greenville theater reopens more than a year after pandemic closure
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Greenville, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s another sign that Greenville is getting back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Edge movie theater has reopened after being closed for more than a year.
Greenville city leaders said Tuesday that a lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to reach this moment.
Movie goers are already making their way in to catch a film.
