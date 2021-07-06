Greenville pets weeks away from having another place to roam, play

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville’s getting in the action when it comes to pets. City leaders said Tuesday they’re just a few weeks away from opening its first dog park.

The location is where the old armory used to be, not far from Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama.

The soon-to-be-dog park is already fenced in.

It’s now just a matter of getting it pet-friendly and ready for animal lovers.

