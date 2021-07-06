Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Greenville pets weeks away from having another place to roam, play

Greenville city leaders said Tuesday they’re just a few weeks away from opening its first dog...
Greenville city leaders said Tuesday they’re just a few weeks away from opening its first dog park.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Greenville’s getting in the action when it comes to pets. City leaders said Tuesday they’re just a few weeks away from opening its first dog park.

The location is where the old armory used to be, not far from Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama.

The soon-to-be-dog park is already fenced in.

It’s now just a matter of getting it pet-friendly and ready for animal lovers.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damien Phifer is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melbourne Johnson III. That...
Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide
Montgomery police say there was a fatal shooting in the area of Seaton Boulevard and Vaughn...
1 killed, 2 injured in separate weekend shootings in Montgomery
Montgomery police say there was a fatal motorcycle wreck around Northern Boulevard and Coliseum...
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday Montgomery wreck
Victim killed in Montgomery hit-and-run identified
The victims family stands at the location where their loved one was hit.
Family seeking answers in fatal Montgomery hit-and-run

Latest News

The Edge movie theater in Greenville has reopened more than a year after closing due to the...
Greenville theater reopens more than a year after pandemic closure
Proposed steakhouse could fill long-vacant downtown Greenville building
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said there was a double shooting on July 4,...
DA: 1 killed, 2 injured in separate Selma shootings
Greenville movie theater reopens
Greenville movie theater reopens