High rain coverage today, more scattered storms rest of week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the next few days we will have unseasonably high rain and thunderstorm chances across all of Central Alabama. Most summertime days bring with them 20-40% chance of rain. The next few days will bring a 50-70% chance of rain.

Highs head for the upper 80s with a high chance of rain and storms today. (WSFA 12 News)

Today’s rain chances will be the highest up around 70% later this afternoon and evening. However, we can’t rule out a few showers throughout the morning hours. High temperatures will likely reach the upper 80s despite the clouds and high rain chances.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast during the evening, with a few showers persisting into the overnight hours. Conditions will stay very muggy today and tonight with tropical moisture sitting over the region.

Daily rain chances. (WSFA 12 News)

While they will be lower than today, rain chances stay elevated for Wednesday and Thursday around 50%. So we would bank on seeing rain at least a few times over the next three days.

As of now, it appears as though rain coverage will come back down closer to what you’d expect this time of year for Friday and the weekend -- around 40% each day. So no washouts are in the cards for your outdoor plans this weekend!

Elsa will stay to our east, meaning little to no impacts for Alabama. Rip currents are the biggest threat to the state. (WSFA 12 News)

It should be noted that most of our rain over the next few days will not be related to Tropical Storm Elsa. The one caveat could be tomorrow, which is when some of our rain could be associated with the western rain band of Elsa. This is normal as being on the west side of a tropical system typically results in little to no impacts!

High temperatures will continue to be in the upper 80s to around 90 this week unless showers and/or storms hinder your location’s warm-up earlier in the day. If you see more rain on any given day, your high temp may stay a few degrees cooler.

Total rain over the next week will be in the 1-2" range overall. That will come from daily showers and thunderstorms. Pockets of heavier totals are always a threat due to isolated downpours each day. (WSFA 12 News)

Once rain chances fall back to 40% this weekend, expect daytime highs to be a touch warmer into the 90s.

Unfortunately, the mugginess came storming back yesterday and won’t be going anywhere this week. Dew points will be in the muggy to even tropical category each day. That will make each day feel a handful of degrees hotter.

Muggy to tropical conditions over the next 5 days. (WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.