Millbrook farmers market opens Tuesday with fresh fruit, veggies and more

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook’s farmers market reopened Tuesday with a host of fresh fruits and vegetables and homemade, homegrown items.

The market, which is open from 7 a.m. to noon, is located on Main Street at the Village Green Park. In addition to the fruit and veggies, there are various items from local honey, pickles, boiled and roasted peanuts, plants, and even homemade soaps and loofa sponges.

The market supports local growers, including Chicken & Sweets Southern Yard Birds, Burns Family Farm, Soul Sweets, Heavenward Homestead, Evans Farm, Penton Farm, H&S Enterprises, Just Scratchin’ Dirt, Steve Willis Greenhouses, Brock Apiary, Coosa River Apiaries, and Tif’s Piggy Pickles.

Here are the latest events coming up the next couple of Tuesdays:

July 13: Rhona Watson of the Central Alabama Master Gardener Association will be on-site from 9 am to 11 am to talk about creating miniature gardens and bonsai trees.

July 20: Millbrook Farmers Market will treat you to a free tomato sandwich!

July 27: Iva Hanie with the Master Gardeners will be on-site from 9 am to 11 am to talk about “Gardening for the Birds” and answering all of your gardening questions.

Questions about the Millbrook Farmers Market can be directed to Chuck Burns by calling 334-285-3558 or 334-301-2650.

