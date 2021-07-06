Proposed steakhouse could fill long-vacant downtown Greenville building

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) -Something new and different is coming to downtown Greenville and the city’s top official believes it could dramatically change the flavor of the town in a very positive way. Dewberry’s Steakhouse will soon greet the hungry to downtown.

“Entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights,” said Mayor Dexter McClendon. ”It’s going to be phenomenal.”

Today the place is dead, broken and empty, but it won’t be that way for long for the brick building off Commerce Street next door to the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

“We got a family that’s interested in remodeling and fixing it up into a restaurant that will seat as many as 300 people,” said the mayor.

The Greenville City Council is currently meeting to work out an incentives package for the developer. The mayor declined for now to reveal the developer behind it all but says the plan is to have it opened by December. The mayor said the number of jobs that will be offered hasn’t been determined yet.

A rendering shows what Dewberry’s Steakhouse will look like if plans are completed to bring the business to downtown Greenville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The three-story building was once a feed store long ago. As the old saying goes, “if these walls could talk.” One story they would tell is that the building has been part of a movie. “Honeydripper,” featuring actor Danny Glover, was filmed in the are nearly 15 years ago.

“Definitely the largest development in downtown Greenville,” McClendon said.

“It’s going to increase traffic downtown and that’s what we want because we still have people that don’t realize what goes on in downtown Greenville,” said Ann Judah, who owns Camellia City Bakery & Deli just down the street.

“This project right here is three-quarters of a million dollar project. It’s a big undertaking,” the mayor said.

Going from a feed store to a temporary movie set and now a soon-to-be real life steakhouse, all in living color before long.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.