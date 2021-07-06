Advertise
Rural Alabama electric cooperative hit by ransomware attack

(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (AP) - A utility that provides power in rural southeastern Alabama says it was hit by a ransomware attack that means customers temporarily can’t access their account information.

Wiregrass Electric Cooperative says in a statement that no data was compromised in the attack, which was first announced Friday. But member account information and payment systems were taken offline for maintenance and as a precaution.

The cooperative didn’t release any information about the source of the attack.

Thousands of organizations were infected in at least 17 countries in a widespread assault that began Friday when the cooperative announced the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

