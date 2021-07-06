Advertise
State wants former Lee Co. DA’s perjury charge dropped

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new filing was reported Monday in the ethics case of former Lee County district attorney Brandon Hughes.

According to documents, the State of Alabama asked to drop Hughes’ perjury indictment in Montgomery following his plea deal in Lee County.

Hughes pleaded guilty to ethics violation for using his office for personal gain and perjury.

A sentencing date has not been set.

