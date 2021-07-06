Suspect charged, person sought in Geneva County murder

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged after a man was shot to death in Geneva County.

According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, David Allen Morris is charged with murder.

The fatal shooting happened Saturday in the 3900 block of Gopher Ridge Road in Samson. The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the area around 10:37 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found a man, identified as Alberto Guerra Jr., dead from a shooting.

A witness of the shooting identified Morris to deputies and said he left the scene in a Kia Forte. The sheriff’s office says a Florala police officer found the Forte described by the witness parked outside a home.

Morris was later taken into custody by law enforcement officers without incident. He is being held in the Geneva County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

This case is still ongoing, and the sheriff’s office says another person of interest is being sought in connection with this case who may have been a witness. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 684-5660.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.