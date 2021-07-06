Advertise
Suspect charged, person sought in Geneva County murder

Morris is currently charged with Murder and being held in the Geneva County Jail with bond set at $250,000.((Source: Geneva County Sheriff's Dept.))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged after a man was shot to death in Geneva County.

According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, David Allen Morris is charged with murder.

The fatal shooting happened Saturday in the 3900 block of Gopher Ridge Road in Samson. The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the area around 10:37 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found a man, identified as Alberto Guerra Jr., dead from a shooting.

A witness of the shooting identified Morris to deputies and said he left the scene in a Kia Forte. The sheriff’s office says a Florala police officer found the Forte described by the witness parked outside a home.

Morris was later taken into custody by law enforcement officers without incident. He is being held in the Geneva County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

This case is still ongoing, and the sheriff’s office says another person of interest is being sought in connection with this case who may have been a witness. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 684-5660.

