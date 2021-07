OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Fast food chain Whataburger opened its first Opelika restaurant Monday morning.

It is located at 2501 Gateway Drive, the site previously housed by O’Charley’s, across from Tiger Town.

The restaurant is open 24 hours daily.

(WTVM)

The chain is currently hiring for its Auburn location which will open in a few months.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.