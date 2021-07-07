ALEA investigated 10 deaths during July 4 holiday period

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Fourth of July travel period is over for 2021 and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is releasing data on fatalities it investigated during the holiday.

ALEA says it has investigated a total of 10 deaths on state roadways during the period from midnight on Friday through midnight on Monday.

The fatal crashes happened in Lawrence, Talladega, Winston, Marengo, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Chilton and Clarke counties and seatbelts were available in each instance. But ALEA said its investigations found that only five of those killed were wearing one.

Troopers reported a total of 81 DUI arrests for the holidays.

NO BOATING DEATHS OR DROWNINGS

While ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division investigated 10 deaths, that wasn’t the case on the water. ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division reported no deaths.

“Anytime a law enforcement agency can report zero boating and non-boating fatalities (drownings) during two major holiday weekends, it is considered a tremendous safety accomplishment for both citizens as well as law enforcement officers,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “This is certainly a trend the agency will strive to continue throughout the summer months as more citizens enjoy outdoor activities.”

The Marine Patrol Division did make 10 BUI arrests during the holidays, however.

As part of efforts to keep drivers and boaters safe, ALEA took part in national campaigns and regional safety initiatives such as Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Operation Dry Water and 10-8 on 10, in an intensified effort to reduce crashes, deter speeding and remove impaired drivers from the state’s roadways and waterways.

