Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

ALEA investigated 10 deaths during July 4 holiday period

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Fourth of July travel period is over for 2021 and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is releasing data on fatalities it investigated during the holiday.

ALEA says it has investigated a total of 10 deaths on state roadways during the period from midnight on Friday through midnight on Monday.

The fatal crashes happened in Lawrence, Talladega, Winston, Marengo, Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Chilton and Clarke counties and seatbelts were available in each instance. But ALEA said its investigations found that only five of those killed were wearing one.

Troopers reported a total of 81 DUI arrests for the holidays.

NO BOATING DEATHS OR DROWNINGS

While ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division investigated 10 deaths, that wasn’t the case on the water. ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division reported no deaths.

“Anytime a law enforcement agency can report zero boating and non-boating fatalities (drownings) during two major holiday weekends, it is considered a tremendous safety accomplishment for both citizens as well as law enforcement officers,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “This is certainly a trend the agency will strive to continue throughout the summer months as more citizens enjoy outdoor activities.”

The Marine Patrol Division did make 10 BUI arrests during the holidays, however.

As part of efforts to keep drivers and boaters safe, ALEA took part in national campaigns and regional safety initiatives such as Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Operation Dry Water and 10-8 on 10, in an intensified effort to reduce crashes, deter speeding and remove impaired drivers from the state’s roadways and waterways.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
ALEA said the fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday on I-65, near the 216 mile marker, a...
Montgomery child killed in I-65 rollover crash
A man has died after a crash in Montgomery Tuesday, according to the police department.
Man dies in Montgomery crash Tuesday
Damien Phifer is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Melbourne Johnson III. That...
Records: Suspect in July 4 Montgomery homicide was on bond for 2018 homicide
The victims family stands at the location where their loved one was hit.
Family seeking answers in fatal Montgomery hit-and-run

Latest News

MPS to host teacher recruitment fair Thursday
MPS to host teacher recruitment fair Thursday
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Illegal gunfire, fireworks during July 4th down in Montgomery
Reed: Illegal gunfire, fireworks during July 4th down 50%
Montgomery pay raise package already making positive impact for some
Montgomery pay raise package already making positive impact for some